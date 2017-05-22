Newsvine

Alt-right leader Richard Spencer's gym in Virginia revoked his membership after a Georgetown University professor confronted him and called him a neo-Nazi, Spencer confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Saturday.

    Fair wrote that she approached Spencer at the gym and “loudly identified him as a neo-Nazi.” She said she anticipated that the gym would kick her out for confronting Spencer.

    “First, I want to note that this man is a supreme coward,” Fair wrote. “When I approached this flaccid, sorry excuse of a man and asked ‘Are you Richard Spencer,’ this pendulous poltroon said ‘No. I am not.’”

    Fair then wrote that she “exploited the full range of my first amendment entitlements by telling him that this country does not belong to white men.”

    She told BuzzFeed News on Sunday that she was surprised that the gym decided to terminate Spencer’s membership. “I think the gym ultimately made a business decision,” she said.

