Roger Ailes, former Fox News chairman, dead at 77

Roger Ailes, the bombastic and controversial founder and CEO of Fox News ousted last year in a sexual harassment scandal, has died.

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," she said. She called him "a loving husband" and "patriot."

In a series of messages, Fox News host Sean Hannity tweeted tributes to his onetime boss, saying he was "like a second father."

"Today, America lost one of its great patriotic warriors," Hannity said on Twitter. "He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape, single-handedly for the better."

The cause of death was not immediately clear.