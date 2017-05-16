Ann Coulter: 'The Trump haters were right — it's a nightmare'

Ann Coulter earned her bonafides as a diehard Trump supporter, but the work she put in to promote the “Make America Great Again” brand may all be for naught because it looks like she’s getting off the Trump train.

In an interview with The Daily Caller this Sunday, Coulter revealed that she’s souring on Trump and pointed out that she voted for him knowing that his “personality was grotesque,” but was more focused on the issues he represented. But now “things don’t look good.”

“I’m not very happy with what has happened so far,” Coulter added. “I guess we have to try to push him to keep his promises. But … if he doesn’t keep his promises I’m out.”

“Where is the great negotiation? That budget the Republicans pushed through was like a practical joke. … Did we win anything?”

Coulter also isn’t too happy with the elevated White House roles of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

“Americans don’t like that, I don’t like that. That’s the one fascist thing he’s done. Hiring his kids. … [But] the Trump-haters were right … it’s a nightmare. I can’t even contemplate that.”