Trump denies North Carolina 99% of hurricane relief funds

According to an announcement from North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, the state will be receiving far less than the $929 million it requested from the Trump administration for relief from Hurricane Matthew.

WBTV reports that N.C. will only receive 6.1 million, which is 99 percent less than the original figure requested. Responding to the news, Cooper sent President Trump a letter expressing “shock and disappointment in the lack of federal funding for Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.”

 

In the 2016 election, Trump won N.C. with 173, 315 more votes than his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

