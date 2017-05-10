Newsvine

Man rants at a Muslim-American family on a Texas beach

    • Screaming man hurled racist abuse at family on holiday in San Padre Island
    • The family had been staying at the three-star South Padre Pearl hotel
    • In a barrage of abuse, he shouted: 'ISIS don't mean s*** to me, motherf***er'
    • Astonishing video also showed him beating his chest shouting 'Donald Trump' 

    Footage uploaded to YouTube by Noria Alward, 19, showed a squat American holidaymaker hurling abuse at her family as they were playing on a beach.

    He then shouted: 'Suck my goddam d***, right there, right f***ing there, n****r' before screaming 'my f***ing country is the greatest country in the world'.

    Thumping his chest he then threatened them, saying: 'Donald Trump, motherf***er. Come f*** with Donald Trump. That's my motherf***ing President.'

     ******UPDATE*****

    For the dimwits that want to call this "fake" you can view the right wing christian trump supporting racists mugshot (he's crying by the way) here:

    https://twitter.com/Freeyourmindkid/status/862496188540518400/photo/1

     

