Man rants at a Muslim-American family on a Texas beach

Screaming man hurled racist abuse at family on holiday in San Padre Island

The family had been staying at the three-star South Padre Pearl hotel

In a barrage of abuse, he shouted: 'ISIS don't mean s*** to me, motherf***er'

Astonishing video also showed him beating his chest shouting 'Donald Trump'

Footage uploaded to YouTube by Noria Alward, 19, showed a squat American holidaymaker hurling abuse at her family as they were playing on a beach.

He then shouted: 'Suck my goddam d***, right there, right f***ing there, n****r' before screaming 'my f***ing country is the greatest country in the world'.

Thumping his chest he then threatened them, saying: 'Donald Trump, motherf***er. Come f*** with Donald Trump. That's my motherf***ing President.'

For those questioning the authenticity, the individual's mugshot is available here:

https://twitter.com/Freeyourmindkid/status/862496188540518400/photo/1