Trump's Executive Order & The Future of The Satanic Temple

On his first presidential National Day of Prayer, May 04, 2017, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order (which he may or may not have read) penned by an unknown author, hailed as a bold expansion of “religious liberty”. The Order, presaged by the president’s National Prayer Breakfast rhetoric, signals his administration’s dedication to breaking down barriers of separation between Church and State, elevating religious organizations as the entitled beneficiaries of unique exceptions and stunning privileges.

This pandering promise was clearly meant as but a partial reimbursement to the hoards of reliably hypocritical evangelical “family values” lobbyists who, while still actively bemoaning the spiritual wound that former president Clinton’s illicit love affair brought upon the dignity of This Great Nation, were nonetheless still able to assemble their voters to find Christ’s emissary in a pussy-grabbing self-obsessed plutocrat (twice divorced).