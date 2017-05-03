Trump Mocked For Inventing Fake Civil War Battle On His Golf Course – There's A Plaque And Everything (TWEETS)

Between the 14th hole and the 15th tee of one of the club’s two courses, Mr. Trump installed a flagpole on a stone pedestal overlooking the Potomac, to which he affixed a plaque purportedly designating “The River of Blood.”

“No. Uh-uh. No way. Nothing like that ever happened there,” said Richard Gillespie, executive director of the Mosby Heritage Area Association, said of Trump’s claim.

Called on his lie, Trump attempted to salvage his story by explaining:

“That was a prime site for river crossings. So, if people are crossing the river, and you happen to be in a civil war, I would say that people were shot — a lot of them.”

Historians say that literally no one has ever died in that crossing, but Trump complains that someone might have died at some point. “How would they know that?” Trump said angrily after learning that historians say his stupid plaque is FAKE NEWS. “Were they there?” Trump says “numerous historians” have confirmed the “River of Blood.” He did not know any of their names. Embarrassingly for Trump, even Golf Digest took the time to debunk the blood river.