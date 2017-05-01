Belle Plaine veterans park to include satanic monument - StarTribune.com

The symbol in this case was a modest but poignant 2-foot steel war memorial called “Joe,” which features a cross in its tribute to soldiers in Belle Plaine’s Veterans Memorial Park.

City leaders, fearing a lawsuit rooted in the constitutional separation of church and state, in January ordered the removal of the cross.

The cross was reinstalled on the monument this month. And it’s about to have company: The Satanic Temple in Salem, Mass., is planning to erect its own memorial: A black cube, inscribed with inverted pentagrams and crowned by an upturned helmet.

City Administrator Mike Votca said the memorial met all of the town’s requirements and was swiftly approved.