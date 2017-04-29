WATCH: Cops Do Nothing as Fellow Cop Snaps, Pulls Gun, Threatens to Kill Innocent Woman

No less than five times did Maranto declare she was going to kill another woman. She even took her service pistol out of its holster and pointed it at her. “I’m going to f__ing kill that whore,” she kept repeating. “I’m going to f__ing beat her ass,” she would also say.

The woman, who initially wanted to press charges, changed her mind after she reportedly said nothing would happen with any internal investigation. Apparently, the victim was right too — as Maranto, even though she resigned — has yet to receive so much as slap on the wrist for assault with a deadly weapon, felonious threats, and official oppression, all of which were caught on video.