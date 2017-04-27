A totally legal AR15 built from an 80% lower...ghost guns shipped to your door

Did you know you can buy an "80% Lower" and have it shipped to your door? There is no need to visit an FFL, you can buy it 80% completed and have it mailed to your door. Took less than 2 hours to complete the lower, and maybe another 20 minutes to assemble the rest.

This all very legal and every other part besides the lower you can buy easily at numerous websites.

Please note the lack of any manufacturer marks or serial numbers in their usual places.

The lower is polymer and was completed with a drill press and a dremel.

A2 stock from Rock River Arms, didn't go with an A2 upper with the carry handle, This will normally have optics and I wanted the rail. The flip up rear sight is magpul.

The pistol grip is also magpul and has a stash compartment instead of just being open. The lower parts kits is milspec from Palmetto state as well as the bolt carrier group and charging handle. The barrel is chrome moly lined at 16.5"

Shooting 1" groups at just about 75 yards.

