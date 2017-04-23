Newsvine

Trump to soldier who lost a leg in Afghanistan: 'Congratulations on behalf of Melania and myself'

Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos was wounded last month in Afghanistan after militants attacked his base in Helmland province. As a result of his injuries, Barrientos had his right leg amputated below the knee.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump held a small ceremonial event with Barrientos and his wife at the hospital and Trump awarded the veteran the Purple Heart, which is given to those wounded or killed during active duty.

“I heard about this and I wanted to do it myself,” Trump said as he pinned the medal on Barrientos’ collar. “Congratulations on behalf of Melania, myself, and the entire nation."

