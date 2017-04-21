The Satanic Temple preparing for legal battle in Arkansas

Arkansas is moving forward with plans to erect a 10 Commandments monument on their Capitol grounds

The Satanic Temple, naturally, requested to place Baphomet on the same grounds, at which Rapert publicly declared that in no circumstances would a Satanic monument ever stand at the Little Rock Capitol, regardless of what the First Amendment might say. As the Baphomet request passed through subcommittee hearings reaching its public hearing phase, sen. Rapert desperately passed an "emergency bill" (without specifying the exact nature of the "emergency") requiring that any monument requests, before being considered by the Arts & Grounds Commission, needs first be approved by the legislature.

Of course, imposing a requirement of government approval for any and all representation in a "limited public forum" seems facially discriminatory. However, before possibly filing a lawsuit, The Satanic Temple seeks to demonstrate, in practice, that the requirement is discriminatory, and so we've been seeking a sponsor in the legislature to present our Baphomet proposal. On February 27th, we sent our first message to the lawmakers explaining the situation: