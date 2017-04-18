Long Beach Cop Gets Schooled by BMX Rider Who Knows Bicycle Laws Better than Him

In the video, Lieutenant Mark Coble approaches a group of people riding their bikes on Rainbow Harbor Esplanade in Long Beach and attempts to tell them riding there is illegal. However, Sean, the man taking the video knew that it was, in fact, not illegal to ride bikes in this area and politely tell officer Coble that he is wrong.

“Is there a law change?” Sean asks.

“Yeah, you can’t ride your bikes on the boardwalk,” the cop responds.

“When did that law change?” Sean inquires.

“Uh, it’s been a law for quite a while,” the officer says.

“16.16.502 is the civic sectional code that states you can ride your bicycles around out here,” Sean says. “So I don’t know what law you are referring to.”

“So did you get your law degree on Facebook?” Cobel asks, in an apparent attempt to belittle this informed man. “Where did you actually obtain that?”

“So do I have to have a law degree to be an informed citizen?”