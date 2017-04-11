Newsvine

Civil War 150th Anniversary: Confederacy Defeat Should Be Holiday

    150 years ago this week, Robert E. Lee surrendered to the Union. Let's celebrate it—every year.

    This week provides an occasion for the U.S. government to get real about history, as April 9 is the 150th anniversary of the Union’s victory in the Civil War. The generous terms of Robert E. Lee’s surrender to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House foreshadowed a multitude of real and symbolic compromises that the winners of the war would make with secessionists, slavery supporters, and each other to piece the country back together.

     

