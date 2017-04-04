Cops Forced to Apologize, Give Back Pot After Raiding Man's Home Over His Medicine

On September 8, 2016, Ohio lawmakers extended what is known as Affirmative Defense to medical cannabis patients. This is a general term that allows for a person to be excused from criminal charges, such as a case where a person strikes and injures another in self-defense.
Ohio cops almost got their chance to throw this hardened criminal into a cage for having five grams of a plant concentrate, but they were no match for informed citizens utilizing a new legal defense.
“The patient’s home was then raided, but authorities only discovered 5 grams of concentrate. The patient’s attorney arrived to explain that his client was within the bounds of Ohio law, as said patient has a qualifying condition and a doctor’s recommendation using the Ohio Patients Network Form that we have listed below.
The medication was then given back with an apology, along with immunity from further prosecution, related to this case.”