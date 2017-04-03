WATCH: Belligerent Cops Get Punished for Harassing & Threatening Man for Filming

Activist Phillip Turner now has two victories to celebrate in 2017. In February, in what could be considered a landmark victory for photography rights activists, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled citizens in Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana have a first-amendment right to film police. Now, Turner has won again.

The incident, which led the former police chief to open an investigation, happened in November. As is his custom, when Turner so chooses, he often pulls his car over to the side of the road, grabs his camera, and begins to film police while they’re going about their daily duties. Turner was quietly filming a traffic stop whereby an Austin PD officer had pulled over a dark colored sports car when other officers arrived.

Officer James Maufrais and Jesse Lane both confronted Turner, who was exercising what the courts later determined were his constitutional rights to film police. Maufrais approached Turner and asked, “What’s going on today buddy?”

Repeatedly, even with Turner’s non-violent, compliant disposition on display at all times, the officer repeatedly pushed and grabbed Turner. We asked Turner why he felt like the officer insisted on making physical contact. Turner told us he did so to try and get a physical reaction out of the activist in order to give the officer just cause, presumably, to take him down in an arrest.

Following the police investigation, in what may come as a surprise to many, Officer Maufrais was found to have violated departmental policies for preventing Turner from filming and was suspended for 20 days without pay. Officer Lane was only given 10 days suspension without pay.