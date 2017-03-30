The Sanctuary State of Utah Refuses to Enforce Federal Polygmay Laws...Where is the Right Wing Outrage? (revisited)

Utah has had a longstanding policy of not prosecuting polygamy

For the first time, polygamy is legal in Utah. It is no longer a crime,

There are an estimated 38,000 people in polygamous communities, many in Utah, and the state doesn't have the resources to prosecute all those in plural marriages or deal with the ripple-effect consequences, Swallow said. His approach to prosecuting polygamy will continue that of Mark Shurtleff, his predecessor and boss until Jan. 7.

A polygamous family made famous by a reality TV show won't face criminal charges, Utah County Attorney Jeff Buhman said Thursday.

The office has adopted a formal policy stating it won't file bigamy charges against any consenting adult polygamists unless violence, abuse or fraud is involved.

"The purpose of this policy is to prevent the future prosecution in Utah County of bigamist marriages entered into for religious reasons."