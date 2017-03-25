Parents, Satanic Temple pressure Cobb school board during public comment

Fred Mephisto, the head of the Atlanta chapter of the Satanic Temple, asked for the school district to reply to his request to start an after-school club at Still Elementary School.

The Satanic Temple applied to start its after-school Satan club at Still Elementary School in Powder Springs on Sept. 16 after the national Temple announced its intention of starting After School Satan Clubs at nine schools across the country — including Still Elementary. Still was selected because the Good News Club, an evangelical Christian group, uses the school for its after-school program

Three of those clubs have opened in Portland, Seattle and Salt Lake City