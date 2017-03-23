Newsvine

Cop Who Killed his Son By Leaving Him in a Hot Car All Day, Not Charged -- Because He's a Cop 

View Original Article: thefreethoughtproject.com
Officer Mark Fanfarillo left his 4 ½-month-old baby, Michael, in his car during the summer for nearly nine hours — but Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara refused to press charges.  

According to local WSYR-TV, the D.A. said Fanfarillo first realized he’d abandoned the baby in the car when his wife contacted him to say Michael had never been dropped off at the family’s daycare provider. Fanfarillo, McNamara explained, rushed out to the car after that call and “found his son’s lifeless body.” Although Fanfarillo “relentlessly” attempted to resuscitate the baby, the effort was ultimately unsuccessful.

