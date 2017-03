“From the time I was 8 years old until I was 12 years old, I was sexually assaulted and raped by Dennis Pegg,”

Fredericks said that Pegg, a “respected law enforcement officer,” threatened to kill him if he “told anyone about our secret,” CBS reported.

“At the end, I slit his throat,”

According to authorities, Fredericks stabbed Pegg more than 20 times in the neck, chest, and stomach.