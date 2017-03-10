WATCH: Cowardly Cop Mistakes Wallet for a Gun and Shoots Innocent Airman

Fear, cowardice, dread, hate — training — one or more of these traits are present more often than not when a police officer shoots an unarmed person. And, in the dashcam video below, that assertion becomes apparent as Opelika police officer Phillip Hancock shoots Airman Michael Davidson for no reason other than fear.

When Hancock arrives on the scene, he immediately becomes aggressive with Davidson, who was merely trying to get out of his car. Because Davidson was parked on a slope, opening his door was particularly difficult as it was much heavier at this angle. Instead of realizing this was a factor, Hancock, applying his training while experiencing high levels of fear and cowardice, escalated the situation to violence.

After he was shot, the Airman was seen writhing in pain on the ground — as the blood spot in the back of his jeans grew increasingly larger. Davidson was shot in the abdomen and suffered severe artery damage and “extensive internal bleeding,” according to the suit.