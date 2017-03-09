Newsvine

Angry Left-532262

About Articles: 51 Seeds: 1401 Comments: 69720 Since: Sep 2008

Cop Involved in Quadruple Murder and Cocaine Conspiracy Kills Himself as Feds Try to Arrest Him

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Angry Left-532262 View Original Article: thefreethoughtproject.com
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 1:57 PM
Discuss:

Disgraced NYPD police officer Gerard Benderoth, 48 — nicknamed “White Rhino” from his days as a strongman competitor, was being arrested by the FBI Wednesday when he pulled out a pistol and put a bullet in his head.


Benderoth was under arrest for his role in a quadruple homicide and massive cocaine conspiracy of which he was alleged to be a part of and involved at least one other New York cop.

Seeing flashing lights behind him, Benderoth called his former colleagues at the Haverstraw Police Department.

“Why are you pulling me over?” he asked

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor