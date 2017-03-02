RED ALERT - The Satanic Temple Has Grown Drastically Since Trump Took Office- For More the latest news, reports and sources used in this video: https://christiantruther.com/news

Want to be a Member of The Christian Truther: http://bit.ly/mmbr2127

Need more information on our memberships? http://bit.ly/info2127

Check out the SHOP: http://bit.ly/shop2127

Follow us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/truther2127

Keep Up With us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/truther2127

Need help or support: http://bit.ly/contactfft

Thank you for Watching! Don't forget to subscribe to our Youtube Channel!