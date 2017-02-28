'Hundreds' of People Donated To Planned Parenthood In Right-Wing Pastor's Name And It's Driving Him INSANE (VIDEO)

People have figured out a way to troll a right-wing pastor who incessantly rails against transgender Americans, Planned Parenthood, and pretty much anything else that doesn’t fit into his pathetic, bigoted world view and help the women’s health organization at the same time…and it’s driving him bananas. Recently, far-Right hate pastor Greg Locke posted an allcaps message on his Facebook timeline:

PLANNED PARENTHOOD SENT ME A PERSONAL “THANK YOU” AND IT HAS ME LIT.

Apparently, some awesome people decided to get together and go to Planned Parenthood’s donation page, where they filled out the form and made a donation — of course carefully checking the “Yes, my gift is in honor or in memory of someone special” box…where they entered Locke’s information and the address of his church (2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd in Mt. Juliet, TN…zip code 37122) so Planned Parenthood knew where to send their thanks.