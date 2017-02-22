Trump Gives Military Families One Finger Salute By Eliminating Army Child Care Programs

The Child Development Center (CDC) programs at U.S. Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, and Fort Knox, Kentucky, notified military families last week that the government has suspended the child care program and that no new families will be enrolled. Families at the Fort Knox military base were notified on February 17, only ten days before the closure.

“Effective immediately, no new children will be enrolled in the CDC,” read a letter signed by the Fort Knox garrison commander, according to Military.com. “Also, effective 27 February 2017, the CDC will no longer accommodate childcare for our hourly care and part day families until further notice.”