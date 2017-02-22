A MN Town Wants Religious War Memorials, So Satanists Offer One With a "Baphometic Bowl of Wisdom"

Back in October, the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s Rebecca Markert sent a letter to the city attorney, acting on behalf of a local resident, saying the monument needed to come down for those reasons. It seemed to do the trick.

In its reply a few weeks later, the city attorney essentially admitted that the Belle Plaine Veterans Club put up the memorial without city approval. The response said that the Belle Plaine City Council would consider at its next meeting how to deal with the matter. FFRF has received word that the memorial statue was taken down Tuesday, Jan. 17…

Great! Problem solved. No lawsuit. No money. Just a warning leading to the city doing the right thing.

That lasted all of a couple of weeks.

After outcry from conservatives who say they love the Constitution but haven’t even read the First Amendment, the Belle Plaine City Council voted 3-2 earlier this monthto move forward with a resolution that would allow the monument to go back up.