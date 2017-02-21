Newsvine

Cop Films Himself Having Sex with a Dog, Shares video and Child Pornography from work Computer

Judge limits access for deputy accused of bestiality video 

 

Andrew C. Sustaita, 30, was taken into custody Thursday following his Feb. 1, 2017 federal indictment on charges of production of child pornography, officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Houston said.

 

State District Judge Denise Collins said Andrew Sustaita Jr. will have to be supervised by his wife or parents when he is with his daughter.

 Sustaita is also prohibited from contact with domesticated or farm animals. He was originally arrested last week after an online task force allegedly connected him to obscene material including images of sexual contact with a dog.

 

