Conservative Conference Imploding After Keynote Speaker Milo Yiannopoulos Encourages Pedophilia (VIDEO)

those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can’t speak to their parents.” “This arbitrary and oppressive idea of consent, which totally destroys the understanding that many of us have of the complexities and subtleties and complicated nature of many relationships.”

The relationship he was specifically referring to was talking about an adult having sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Yiannopoulos went on to suggest that boys who are raped as kids might experience a sexual awakening from the ordeal and might grow to enjoy it. This, again, is the logic rapists use to explain away their crimes.