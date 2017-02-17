"Officer of the Year" Sentenced to Life in Prison for Horrifying Child Porn and Abuse

Fort Pierce, FL — In an unprecedented sentence for a police officer, a former cop with the Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie police departments, was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being convicted of child exploitation.

This hero cop was named Officer of the Year in 2011, when he was an officer at the Fort Pierce Police Department. Shortly after he was given the award, Harding left the Fort Pierce Department to join Port St. Lucie in 2012.

The reason for leaving Fort Pierce, was due to the fact that he was found to have been viewing and posting child porn online while sitting in his patrol car during his midnight shifts.

According to court documents, Harding posted multiple images and videos to a chat room on a popular social media application between July 23 and Aug. 4, 2015. The images — later found to be on Harding’s phone — depicted children engaging in sexually explicit acts, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Harding, who is married with three children, would spend his shifts posting child porn with an app called Kik messenger that allowed him to access a chat room called #toddlerfuck, where child porn was viewed and exchanged, according to a report by PINAC.