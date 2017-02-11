Nordstrom Stock Soared by 7 Percent After Trump Slammed it on Twitter

After the department store announced it would not carry Ivanka Trump's spring collection — characterizing the move as a business decision — the Trump camp disputed Nordstrom's claim that her merchandise wasn't selling well.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway added more fuel to the fire Thursday when she delivered what she called a "commercial" in support of the brand during a live TV interview. Threats of boycotts from both pro- and anti-Trump factions surfaced on social media, but the dust-up spared the retailer's stock. In fact, after dipping briefly, shares rebounded.