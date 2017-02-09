Newsvine

Oregon marijuana legislation: Employers would not be able to fire employees over off-hours marijuana use

Employers in Oregon would be prohibited from banning marijuana use by employees during their days off under a bill introduced in the Oregon Senate.

The bill is among several that cover marijuana, whose recreational use was legalized in a statewide ballot measure in 2014.

Bill No. 301 would make it unlawful for employers to condition employment on “refraining from using any substance that is lawful to use in Oregon.”

The bill aims to amend a state law about use of tobacco to include cannabis and any other substance that is legal in the state. 

