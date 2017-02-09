'Buy Ivanka's Stuff!': Here's The Exact Ethics Law Kellyanne Conway Just Broke On Live TV (VIDEO)

Kellyanne Conway’s endless cheerleading for her boss and his family may have just finally came back to bite her.
In a Fox News (where else?) interview, Conway – one of Trump’s senior advisors and a woman who draws her paycheck from taxpayer money – decided to hit back at a private company for choosing to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s clothing line by using her position to promote products to enrich the First Daughter.
"Go buy Ivanka's stuff, is what I would tell you"..."I'm going to give it a free commercial here, go buy it today."
Which is completely illegal.
According to a relatively straightforward portion of the “Standards for Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch,” Conway’s “free commercial” should cost her her job.
An employee his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service, or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity.