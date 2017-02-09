Who uses Obamacare in WA? People from Trump country

Washington exchange communications director Michael Marchand said in the past five years the exchange has grown to serve 1.8 million people, a quarter of the state’s population.

“In doing that, we’ve managed to lower our state’s uninsured rate by over 60 percent and now less than 6 percent of our state’s population is uninsured,” he said.

That puts Washington in the top 10 nationwide in terms of insurance coverage.

The counties with the highest use rate of the state exchange are rural: Adams, Okanogan and Yakima. They’re east of the Cascades and they voted for Donald Trump. Adams County had the highest use rate, 50 percent. In the election, 66 percent of voters chose Trump.