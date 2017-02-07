Trump's List Of 'Unreported Terror Attacks' Appears To Have Been Written By Drunk Monkeys

This is the full list as distrubuted by the Trump Administration. Can you spot the errors?

TIMELINE: September, 2014 – December, 2016NUMBER OF ATTACKS: 78

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIASeptember, 2014TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attackATTACKER: Abdul Numan Haider

TIZI OUZOU, ALGERIASeptember, 2014TARGET: One French citizen beheadedATTACKER: Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria

QUEBEC, CANADAOctober, 2014TARGET: One soldier killed and one wounded in vehicle attackATTACKER: Martin Couture-Rouleau

OTTAWA, CANADAOctober, 2014TARGET: One soldier killed at war memorial; two wounded in shootings at Parliament buildingATTACKER: Michael Zehaf-Bibeau

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USAOctober, 2014TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attackATTACKER: US person

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIANovember, 2014TARGET: One Danish citizen wounded in shootingATTACKERS: Three Saudi Arabia-based ISIL members

ABU DHABI, UAEDATE: December 2014TARGET: One American killed in knife attackATTACKER: Dalal al-Hashimi

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIADecember, 2014TARGET: Two Australians killed in hostage taking and shootingATTACKER: Man Haron Monis

TOURS, FRANCEDecember, 2014TARGET: Three police officers wounded in knife attackATTACKER: Bertrand Nzohabonayo

PARIS, FRANCEJanuary, 2015TARGET: One police officer and four hostages killed in shooting at a kosher supermarketATTACKER: Amedy Coulibaly

TRIPOLI, LIBYAJanuary, 2015TARGET: Ten killed, including one US citizen, and five wounded in bombing and shooting at a hotel frequented by westernersATTACKERS: As many as five ISIL-Libya members

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIAJanuary, 2015TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shootingATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporter

NICE, FRANCEFebruary, 2015TARGET: Two French soldiers wounded in knife attack outside a Jewish community centerATTACKER: Moussa Coulibaly

COPENHAGEN, DENMARKFebruary, 2015TARGET: One civilian killed in shooting at a free-speech rally and one security guard killed outside the city’s main synagogueATTACKER: Omar Abdel Hamid el-Hussein

TUNIS, TUNISIAMarch, 2015TARGET: 21 tourists killed, including 16 westerners, and 55 wounded in shooting at the Bardo MuseumATTACKERS: Two ISIL-aligned extremists

KARACHI, PAKISTANApril, 2015TARGET: One US citizen wounded in knife attackATTACKERS: Pakistan-based ISIL supporters

PARIS, FRANCEApril, 2015TARGET: Catholic churches targeted; one civilian killed in shooting, possibly during an attempted carjackingATTACKER: Sid Ahmed Ghlam

ZVORNIK, BOSNIAApril, 2015TARGET: One police officer killed and two wounded in shootingATTACKER: Nerdin Ibric

GARLAND, TX, USAMay, 2015TARGET: One security guard wounded in shooting at the Prophet Muhammad cartoon eventATTACKERS: Two US persons

BOSTON, MA, USAJune, 2015TARGET: No casualties; one police officer attacked with knifeATTACKER: US person

EL GORA (AL JURAH), EGYPTJune, 2015TARGET: No casualties; camp used by Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) troops attacked in shooting and bombing attackATTACKERS: Unknown number of ISIL-Sinai members

LUXOR, EGYPTJune, 2015TARGET: One police officer killed by suicide bomb near the Temple of KarnakATTACKER: Unidentified

SOUSSE, TUNISIAJune, 2015TARGET: 38 killed and 39 wounded in shooting at a beach frequented by westernersATTACKERS: Seifeddine Rezgui and another unidentified attacker

LYON, FRANCEJune, 2015TARGET: One civilian killed in beheading and explosion at a chemical plantATTACKER: Yasin Salhi

CAIRO, EGYPTJuly, 2015TARGET: One killed and nine wounded in VBIED attack at Italian ConsulateATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL operatives

CAIRO, EGYPTJuly, 2015TARGET: One Croatian national kidnapped; beheaded on August 12 at an unknown locationATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operative

PARIS, FRANCEAugust, 2015TARGET: Two civilians and one US soldier wounded with firearms and knife on a passenger trainATTACKER: Ayoub el-Khazzani

EL GORA, EGYPTSeptember, 2015TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attackATTACKER: Unidentified

DHAKA, BANGLADESHSeptember, 2015TARGET: One Italian civilian killed in shootingATTACKER: Unidentified

COPENHAGEN, DENMARKSeptember, 2015TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attackATTAKER: Palestinian national

EL GORA, EGYPTOctober, 2015TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rocketsATTAKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

PARRAMATTA, AUSTRALIAOctober, 2015TARGET: One police officer killed in shootingATTAKER: Farhad Jabar

RANGPUR, BANGLADESHOctober, 2015TARGET: One Japanese civilian killed in shootingATTAKER: Unidentified

HASANAH, EGYPTOctober, 2015TARGET: 224 killed in downing of a Russian airlinerATTAKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

MERCED, CA, USNovember, 2015TARGET: Four wounded in knife attack on a college campusATTAKER: US person

PARIS, FRANCENovember, 2015TARGET: At least 129 killed and approximately 400 wounded in series of shootings and IED attacksATTAKERS: Brahim Abdelslam, Saleh Abdeslam, Ismail Mostefai, Bilal Hadfi, Samy Amimour, Chakib Ahrouh, Foued Mohamed Aggad, and Abdelhamid Abaaoud

DINAJPUR, BANGLADESHNovember, 2015TARGET: One Italian citizen wounded in shootingATTAKER: Unidentified

RAJLOVAC, BOSNIADecember, 2015TARGET: Two Bosnian soldiers killed in shootingATTAKER: Enes Omeragic

SAN BERNADINO, CA, USDecember, 2015TARGET: 14 killed and 21 wounded in coordinated firearms attackATTAKERS: Two US persons

LONDON, ENGLAND, UKDecember, 2015TARGET: Three wounded in knife attack at an underground rail stationATTAKER: Muhyadin Mire

DERBENT, RUSSIADecember, 2015TARGET: One killed and 11 wounded in shooting at UN World Heritage siteATTAKER: Unidentified ISIL-Caucasus operative

CAIRO, EGYPTJanuary, 2016TARGET: Two wounded in drive-by shooting outside a hotel frequented by touristsATTAKERS: Unidentified ISIL operatives

PARIS, FRANCEJanuary, 2016TARGET: No casualties; attacker killed after attempted knife attack on Paris police stationATTAKER: Tarek Belgacem

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIAJanuary, 2016TARGET: One police officer wounded in shootingATTAKER: US person

HURGHADA, EGYPTJanuary, 2016TARGET: One German and one Danish national wounded in knife attack at a tourist resortATTAKER: Unidentified

MARSEILLES, FRANCEJanuary, 2016TARGET: One Jewish teacher wounded in machete attackATTAKER: 15 year-old Ethnic Kurd from Turkey

ISTANBUL, TURKEYJanuary, 2016TARGET: 12 German tourists killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombingATTAKER: Nabil Fadli

JAKARTA, INDONESIAJanuary, 2016TARGET: Four civilians killed and more than 20 wounded in coordinated bombing and firearms attacks near a police station and a StarbucksATTAKERS: Dian Joni Kurnaiadi, Muhammad Ali, Arif Sunakim, and Ahmad Muhazan bin Saron

COLUMBUS, OH, USFebruary, 2016TARGET: Four civilians wounded in machete attack at a restaurantATTAKER: US person

HANOVER, GERMANYFebruary, 2016TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attackATTAKER: Safia Schmitter

ISTANBUL, TURKEYMarch, 2016TARGET: Four killed and 36 wounded in suicide bombing in the tourist districtATTAKER: Mehmet Ozturk

BRUSSELS, BELGIUMMarch, 2016TARGET: At least 31 killed and 270 wounded in coordinated bombings at Zaventem Airport and on a subway trainATTAKERS: Khalid el-Bakraoui, Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, Najim Laachraoui, Mohammed Abrini, and Osama Krayem

ESSEN, GERMANYApril, 2016TARGET: Three wounded in bombing at Sikh templeATTAKERS: Three identified minors

ORLANDO, FL, USJune, 2016TARGET: 49 killed and 53 wounded in shooting at a nightclubATTAKER: US person

MAGNANVILLE, FRANCEJune, 2016TARGET: One police officer and one civilian killed in knife attackATTAKER: Larossi Abballa

KABUL, AFGHANISTANJune, 2016TARGET: 14 killed in suicide attack on a bus carrying Canadian Embassy guardsATTAKER: ISIL-Khorasan operative

ISTANBUL, TURKEYJune, 2016TARGET: 45 killed and approximately 240 wounded at Ataturk International AirportATTACKERS: Rakhim Bulgarov, Vadim Osmanov, and an unidentified ISIL operative

DHAKA, BANGLADESHJuly, 2016TARGET: 22 killed, including one American and 50 wounded after hours-long siege using machetes and firearms at holy Artisan BakeryATTACKERS: Nibras Islam, Rohan Imtiaz, Meer Saameh Mubasheer, Khairul Islam Paye, and Shafiqul Islam Uzzal

NICE, FRANCEJuly, 2016TARGET: 84 civilians killed and 308 wounded by an individual who drove a truck into a crowdATTACKER: Mohamed Bouhlel

WURZBURG, GERMANYJuly, 2016TARGET: Four civilians wounded in axe attack on a trainATTACKER: Riaz Khan Ahmadzai

ANSBACH, GERMANYJuly, 2016TARGET: At least 15 wounded in suicide bombing at a music festivalATTACKER: Mohammad Daleel

NORMANDY, FRANCEJuly, 2016TARGET: One priest killed in knife attackATTACKERS: Adel Kermiche and Abdel Malik Nabil Petitjean

CHALEROI, BELGIUMAugust, 2016TARGET: Two police officers wounded in machete attackATTACKER: Khaled Babouri

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIAAugust, 2016TARGET: Two killed and one wounded in knife attack at a hostel frequented by WesternersATTACKER: Smail Ayad

COPENHAGEN, DENMAKRSeptember, 2016TARGET: Two police officers and a civilian wounded in shootingATTACKER: Mesa Hodzic

PARIS, FRANCESeptember, 2016TARGET: One police officer wounded in raid after VBIED failed to detonate at Notre Dame CathedralATTACKERS: Sarah Hervouet, Ines Madani, and Amel Sakaou

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIASeptember, 2016TARGET: One civilian wounded in knife attackATTACKER: Ihsas Khan

ST. CLOUD, MN, USSeptember, 2016TARGET: 10 wounded in knife attack in a mallATTACKER: Dahir Ahmed Adan

NEW YORK, NY; SEASIDE PARK AND ELIZABETH, NJ, USSeptember, 2016TARGET: 31 wounded in bombing in New York City; several explosive devices found in New York and New Jersey; one exploded without casualty at race in New Jersey; one police officer wounded in shootoutATTACKER: Ahmad Khan Rahami

BRUSSELS, BELGIUMOctober, 2016TARGET: Two police officers wounded in stabbingATTACKER: Belgian national

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAITTARGET: No casualties; vehicle carrying three US soldiers hit by a truckATTACKER: Ibrahim Sulayman

MALMO, SWEDENOctober, 2016TARGET: No casualties; mosque and community center attacked with Molotov cocktailATTACKER: Syrian national

HAMBURG, GERMANYOctober, 2016TARGET: One killed in knife attackATTACKER: Unknown

MANILA, PHILIPPINESNovember, 2016TARGET: No casualties; failed IED attempt near US EmbassyATTACKERS: Philippine nationals aligned with the Maute group

COLUMBUS, OH, USNovember, 2016TARGET: 14 wounded by individuals who drove a vehicle into a group of pedestrians and attacked them with a knifeATTACKER: US person

N’DJAMENA, CHADNovember, 2016TARGET: No casualties; attacker arrested after opening fire at entrance of US EmbassyATTACKER: Chadian national

KARAK, JORDANDecember, 2016TARGET: 10 killed and 28 wounded in shooting at a tourist siteATTACKERS: Several gunmen

BERLIN, GERMANYDecember, 2016TARGET: 12 killed and 48 wounded by individual who drove truck into a crowded marketATTACKER: Anis Amri