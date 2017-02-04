Newsvine

WATCH: Cop Threatening Fake Charges Against Innocent Man is Everything Wrong with Police Today

Seeded by Angry Left-532262 View Original Article: Free Thought Project
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 8:25 AM
You know what man? I’m about getting tired of you and you’re about to go to jail just so you know

“What am I going to jail for?” asked Hicks.

“I’ll create something you understand? You’ll go to jail. You understand that?”

 

The deputy then responds with a complete and total lie by threatening to arrest Hicks for filming. “Recording me like that. That’s illegal without my knowledge. You want to go to jail for that too?”

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, however, audio and video recording in the station is allowed.

