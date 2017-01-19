Archaeologists Discover Site Where Desperate Jesus Christ Turned Tricks

JERUSALEM—In a stunning discovery that archaeologists hope might shed light on the little-known years between Jesus Christ’s childhood and his ministry, the Israel Antiquities Authority uncovered Monday what they believe to be the site where, in the years before he began his itinerant preaching, a desperate, cash-strapped Christ briefly turned tricks for money.

“This intersection is an exact match for the area described in ancient texts, where Jesus is said to have flagged down lonely men traveling from Yafa and offered his wares in public commodes.”

“This would have been before Christ had many followers, of course,” Oshri added. “Some of his earliest followers were clients, actually.”