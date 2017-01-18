Cop's Unpaid Storage Unit Auctioned Off -- Full of Evidence from Unsolved Child Murder

When child prodigy Candace Hiltz was found murdered in her home on August 15th, 2006, her family immediately called the Fremont County Sherriff’s Office. When investigators arrived, they conducted what the family believed was a shoddy investigation, leaving key pieces of evidence behind.

After she had gathered all the evidence they could find, she called the FCSO and asked that they come get it. They did. And that was the last Delores saw of the evidence she says proves more than one person was involved in her daughter’s killing.

But it wouldn’t be the last time the evidence was ever seen. That’s because it all turned up in a storage locker that Lieutenant Robert Dodd had rented but failed to keep up the payments on. The contents of the storage unit were sold at auction to Mr. Rick Ratzlaff. After the purchase, he began to look through the storage locker he’d just purchased and realized it belonged to Dodd when he found a lot of Dodd’s old uniforms inside the unit. But after digging a bit deeper into his unit, he then realized the deputy had kept evidence from Candace’s Hiltz’ unsolved murder case inside his storage unit. Ratzlaff did the only thing he felt like he should and that was to contact the FCSO to let them know he’d found something he believed should be locked away in an evidence room somewhere.

“There were manila envelopes that had evidence across them in big black letters and a stamp for a case number, but there was no case number. The big one had a bloody rope; the smaller manila envelope had two female blood-soaked socks; and the medium one had a weapon fall out the bottom of it. It was a chrome ax that also had blood on it,” Ratzlaff said. Ratzlaff said he also found a brown paper bag containing a single bullet casing inside, and a blanket with blood on it. These were the precisely the items Delores Hiltz says she delivered into police custody. “I knew it was Robbie Dodd’s unit because his uniforms had name badges on them and there were pictures of him in the unit,” Ratzlaff said.