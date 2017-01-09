Newsvine

U.S. Supreme Court asks Utah for a response in 'Sister Wives' case | The Salt Lake Tribune

In a sign that it is interested in the case, the U.S. Supreme Court has asked the Utah Attorney General's Office to respond to an appeal from the polygamists who were the stars of the television show "Sister Wives."

"Sister Wives," a reality television show about the family debuted in 2010 while the family was living in Lehi. The show prompted complaints to Lehi police, who investigated the family for violating Utah's bigamy statute.

The statute makes it a crime if someone "knowing he has a husband or wife or knowing the other person has a husband or wife ... purports to marry another person or cohabits with another person." The offense is a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The Utah Attorney General Office does not prosecute polygamists.

 

