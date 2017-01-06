Newsvine

Trump CONFIRMS He Needs Taxpayers, Not Mexico, To Pay For Wall – But Adds New Lie

Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 9:23 AM
Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 9:23 AM
The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!

 

Here's the twitter page for anyone that wants to see it directly.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/817329823374831617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

 

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has signaled to congressional Republican leaders that his preference is to fund the border wall through the appropriations process as soon as April, according to House Republican officials.

The move would break a key campaign promise when Trump repeatedly said he would force Mexico to pay for the construction of the wall along the border

 

 

