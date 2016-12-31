Newsvine

Christian preachers claim they need to fly first-class because it's impossible to talk to God in coach

Sat Dec 31, 2016
In a strange, rambling discussion, Evangelical ministers Ken Copeland and Jesse Duplantis claimed they talked to God on a private jet and that their supernatural feat was impossible to accomplish while riding in coach.

The two preachers were seated at a folksy table when Duplantis recounted his personal conversation with the Lord Almighty while riding in his private jet.

The Lord apparently opened with, “Jesse, do you like your plane?”

Although the conversation sounded suspiciously like Duplantis talking to himself, Ken Copeland chimed in, saying, “You couldn’t have done that on an airline,” and that “Private jets are sanctuary that protect the anointed.”

Copeland went on to say that commercial airline travel was impossible for preachers in a “dope filled world” and that riding coach was like “getting in a long tube with a bunch of demons.”

 

