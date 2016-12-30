Newsvine

Mean SOB Left-532262

About Articles: 48 Seeds: 1369 Comments: 67579 Since: Sep 2008

Singer resigns from Mormon Tabernacle Choir, says she 'could never look myself in the mirror again' if she performed for Trump | The Salt Lake Tribune

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Mean SOB Left-532262 View Original Article: Salt Lake Tribune
Seeded on Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:33 AM
Discuss:

"Since 'the announcement,' I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony. I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul," Jan Chamberlin wrote in a resignation letter to the choir president and choir members. "I've tried to tell myself that by not going to the inauguration, that I would be able to stay in choir for all the other good reasons. I've tried to tell myself that it will be all right and that I can continue in good conscience before God and man."

"I could never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect."

"I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him."

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor