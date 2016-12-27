Google Changes Algorithm, Scrubs Neo-Nazi Site Disputing Holocaust in Top Search

Google is weeding out the hate after coming under fire for allowing a neo-Nazi site to appear as a top result when someone searches for whether the Holocaust happened.

As of Monday, users reported that they no longer saw a white supremacist site appear at the very top of the results, mixed in with sites for Jewish museums and ones that show the Holocaust was real.

Google has recently "made improvements" to its algorithm that will instead surface "more high-quality, credible content on the web," the spokesperson told NBC News, noting that the search algorithm will continue to be tweaked over time.