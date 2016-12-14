Police Kill Innocent Unarmed Grandpa for Holding a Crucifix in His Own Front Yard

New details have emerged regarding the shooting death of an unarmed 73-year-old man by Bakersfield police. It now appears that police are attempting to justify the killing of an innocent unarmed grandpa by claiming he had his hands in his pockets and was also in possession of a crucifix.

At 12:30 am on Monday morning, Bakersfield police shot and killed 73-year-old Francisco Serna as he stood in his driveway. Immediately following the shooting, police released details noting that Serna was killed for ‘brandishing a gun.’ However, early Tuesday morning, we’ve now learned that there was never a gun and police fabricated that vital piece of information.

When police arrived on scene, they fired multiple shots at Serna, hitting and killing him. According to police, the time that passed between a neighbor pointing out Mr. Serna as ‘suspicious’ in his own yard and when the shots were fired was about 30 seconds.