Snaketivity and Nativity returning to Michigan capitol for holidays

Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, started putting up a Nativity scene three years ago, he said. An organization had planned a nativity, and the Satanic Temple of Detroit planned a snake display they call a "snaketivity" in response.

The goal is to put the display up in contrast to the Nativity, Blackmore said, so lawmakers see that diversity.

"It's important we remember that all of us deserve to have our voices represented," Blackmore said.

The Snaketivity features a cross, red snake, and sign reading "the greatest gift is knowledge."