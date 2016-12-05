Newsvine

Mean SOB Left-532262

About Articles: 48 Seeds: 1367 Comments: 67514 Since: Sep 2008

Snaketivity and Nativity returning to Michigan capitol for holidays

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Mean SOB Left-532262 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNews Impact - MLive.com
Seeded on Mon Dec 5, 2016 9:28 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, started putting up a Nativity scene three years ago, he said. An organization had planned a nativity, and the Satanic Temple of Detroit planned a snake display they call a "snaketivity" in response. 

The goal is to put the display up in contrast to the Nativity, Blackmore said, so lawmakers see that diversity.

"It's important we remember that all of us deserve to have our voices represented," Blackmore said.

The Snaketivity features a cross, red snake, and sign reading "the greatest gift is knowledge."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor