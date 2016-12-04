Atheists Erect "There Are No Gods" Sign and Secular Nativity Scene in Wisconsin Capitol Building

If you visit the Wisconsin Capitol building in Madison over the next month, be sure to catch the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s Winter Solstice message, which is up for the 21st time

At this season of THE WINTER SOLSTICE may reason prevail. There are no gods, no devils, no angels, no heaven or hell. There is only our natural world. Religion is but myth and superstition that hardens hearts and enslaves minds.

In addition to that sign, there’s also a secular “nativity,” featuring Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams… with the part of Jesus played by the Bill of Rights. (The picture below was taken last year.)