Newsvine

Mean SOB Left-532262

About Articles: 48 Seeds: 1367 Comments: 67514 Since: Sep 2008

Atheists Erect "There Are No Gods" Sign and Secular Nativity Scene in Wisconsin Capitol Building

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Mean SOB Left-532262 View Original Article: patheos.com
Seeded on Sat Dec 3, 2016 9:06 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

If you visit the Wisconsin Capitol building in Madison over the next month, be sure to catch the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s Winter Solstice message, which is up for the 21st time

At this season of THE WINTER SOLSTICE

may reason prevail.

There are no gods,

no devils,

no angels,

no heaven or hell.

There is only

our natural world.

Religion is but

myth and superstition

that hardens hearts

and enslaves minds.

In addition to that sign, there’s also a secular “nativity,” featuring Benjamin FranklinThomas Jefferson and John Adams… with the part of Jesus played by the Bill of Rights. (The picture below was taken last year.)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor