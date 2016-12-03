Satanists Say Texas Rule Requiring Funerals for Aborted Fetuses "Violates Their Religious Beliefs"

Texas will soon adopt new rules requiring abortion facilities to go through the medically unnecessary step of cremating or burying all fetal remains. Sanitary landfills are no longer an option. That means women who have the procedure will have to deal with a “funeral” on top of everything else they’re going through. This is what happens when anti-abortion politicians, unable to achieve their ultimate goal of banning abortions altogether, mess with women’s emotions instead.

The Satanic Temple, however, is responding by using a tactic we usually only see with the Christian Right. They’re arguing that the new funeral rule goes against their religious belief in the “inviolability of one’s body.”