Satanists Say Texas Rule Requiring Funerals for Aborted Fetuses "Violates Their Religious Beliefs"

Texas will soon adopt new rules requiring abortion facilities to go through the medically unnecessary step of cremating or burying all fetal remains. Sanitary landfills are no longer an option. That means women who have the procedure will have to deal with a “funeral” on top of everything else they’re going through. This is what happens when anti-abortion politicians, unable to achieve their ultimate goal of banning abortions altogether, mess with women’s emotions instead.
The Satanic Temple, however, is responding by using a tactic we usually only see with the Christian Right. They’re arguing that the new funeral rule goes against their religious belief in the “inviolability of one’s body.”
“Texas health officials are baldly imposing the view that the fetal tissue is elevated to personhood — a religious opinion that conflicts with our own. If Texas is going to treat the disposal of fetal tissue differently from the disposal of any other biological material, in contradiction to our own religious beliefs, they need to present a compelling state interest for doing so. Of course, there is no such state interest, and it is obvious to everyone that the demand for fetal tissue burial is a punitive measure imposed by sadistic theocrats.” said TST spokesperson, Lucien Greaves. “These officials deem harassment an acceptable form of pushing their misguided religious agendas.”