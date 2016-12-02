Trump Supporters Are Already Starting To Tweet Their Regrets

The schadenfreude over Trump supporters seeing the YUGE mistake they just made in electing The Donald is coming sooner than we expected. In the weeks since the election, Trump has gone back on his promise to repeal Obamacare, reneged on his promise to jail Hillary Clinton and the 30-foot high border wall that was the center point of his campaign is looking more like a fence.

Needless to say, the president-elect’s supporters are not happy because Trump the candidate is not the same as Trump the politician, and they’re taking to Twitter to express their regret in this archive found on Tumblr called “Trumgrets.”

The tweets below are infuriating for several reasons. For starters, these Trump supporters are acting like they weren’t adequately informed Trump was a narcissistic, self-interested, incompetent pathological liar. Perhaps instead of bagging on the media for running negative stories about Trump, they should have listened instead?