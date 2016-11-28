Delta: Abusive Trump supporter is banned for life

Delta Air Lines has apologized for failing to eject a Donald Trump supporter from one of its flights after he yelled at other passengers, calling some of the women on the plane "Hillary b - - - - - s."

The airline says he'll never be allowed to fly Delta again, and that it's refunding every passenger on that flight the full price of their tickets.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian sent a letter to Delta employees Monday saying that the airline made a mistake by allowing the abusive passenger to remain on the flight.

"This individual displayed behavior that was loud, rude and disrespectful to his fellow customers," he wrote. "After questioning the customer, our team members made the best decision they could given the information they had and allowed him to remain on the flight. However, if our colleagues had witnessed firsthand what was shown in the video, there is no question they would have removed him from the aircraft. He will never again be allowed on a Delta plane."