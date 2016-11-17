The Internet Has Come Up With A Brilliant Plan To F*ck Over Trump's Racist 'Muslim Registry' | If You Only News

In the early stages, it’s hard to know what the registry would look like or how it would even work. Picking a guy like Kobach to develop it suggests that it may be sweeping. In his career, he has shown absolutely zero hesitation in going after minorities at a racial or religious level, even if it meant violating their rights. He helped design Arizona’s infamous immigration law that allowed police officers to demand to see proof of citizenship from any Hispanic person they came across. It was later torn down in the courts, having been shown to be clearly racist and clearly unconstitutional. Now it appears he’s back for Round Two and he’s going to be developing it with the explicit consent of the President of the United States.

Should Kobach and Trump get their way, and Republicans in Congress do nothing to stop it, every day Americans have come up with a last, desperate way to screw over this shameful blight on American values. They can ruin the database from within.

The plan is simple. If Trump demands to know who is and isn’t a Muslim, then Americans can express solidarity while making the database worthless by identifying themselves as Muslim en masse. It gets to the Achilles heel of Trump’s antagonism towards Muslims. Faith isn’t something you can test in a lab, it would be impossible to verify who is telling the truth. And already non-Muslims of many backgrounds are suggesting they would be willing to be added to the database just to undermine it.