Membership in satanic churches soars in Trump's America

The Satanic Temple attracted "thousands" of new members in just the first 36 hours after the election of Donald Trump

In the past, the Satanic Temple has fought the Christian takeover of government. It sued to place statues of the goat-head demon Baphomet in state capitals, fought to sponsor after-school clubs that would compete against Jesus-y ones, and demanded to be allowed to say satanic prayers before town council meetings which normally have Christian prayers. Trump and Pence are believed to want more theocracy — rule by God — including punishing women who have abortions and banning Muslims from entering the country; the Satanic Temple, in contrast, counts religious freedom, abortion and birth control as among its members' sacred religious rights.

"We're on the front lines of some of these battles against theocratic encroachment, especially with characters like Mike Pence holding such a high office," Greaves said.